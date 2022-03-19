Malaysia PM will not 'wait even one second' to dissolve parliament if UMNO's victory is assured

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) will not “wait even one second” to dissolve parliament once it is confident of winning the next general election.

Speaking at the close of the four-day UMNO General Assembly on Mar 19, Mr Ismail Sabri said he would discuss the matter with the party's top leaders - including president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan and his fellow vice-presidents.

“If we are confident of winning, we will not wait even one second to dissolve parliament for GE15 (the 15th general election),” Mr Ismail Sabri told the party's delegates in his speech.

“All of us up here (on stage) want Barisan Nasional (BN) to become the dominant party again in the country,” Mr Ismail Sabri said.

The prime minister said he had been asked during the four-day convention why the government took such a long time to decide to allow another round of withdrawals from the country’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) retirement scheme.

Mr Ismail Sabri had announced on Wednesday that contributors would be allowed to withdraw RM10,000 from their EPF accounts, although he urged them to only do so if their situations were "truly pressing".

“We wanted to announce the withdrawal during the Johor state election. Suddenly, the opposition parties, everyone was calling for the withdrawal to be permitted, and they would be claiming credit.”

“Hence I said the more appropriate date was to announce the withdrawal was during UMNO’s General Assembly, to let people understand that it was UMNO’s struggle that led to the RM10,000 withdrawal being approved,” he told the crowd.