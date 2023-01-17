More than RM100,000 cash aid for students stolen from vehicle; education minister says rules breached 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly stole RM109,000 (US$25,173) from the front passenger seat of a car belonging to a school headmaster.

The money was meant to be cash aid for needy students.

Kajang police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan on Tuesday (Jan 17) said that the police received a report about the incident at 12.17pm on Monday from the 50-year-old headmaster.

The victim had allegedly placed the money in a bag inside the vehicle in Semenyih, Selangor before going to a nearby shop to buy a drink.

"Initial investigations revealed that the victim had withdrawn the money from a bank in Kampung Baru Semenyih at about 10am and placed the cash inside a bag. The bag was kept on the front passenger seat,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Mr Mohd Zaid said the victim - who is a headmaster from a primary school in Semenyih - saw that the windscreen of his vehicle was broken before noticing that the bag containing the cash was stolen.