Malaysia police topple job scam syndicate targeting Singaporeans

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian police last month busted a job scam syndicate targeting Singaporeans, arresting four Malaysian citizens at a house in Taman Perling.

Three men and a woman were detained in a joint operation on Jun 26 with Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department and the Commercial Crimes Investigation Departments of Bukit Aman and Johor, said Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

He said the syndicate was believed to have been active for the past two months, causing S$2.9 million (US$2.1 million) in losses.

“The syndicate offered non-existent jobs in Singapore. A total of 59 Singaporeans fell victim to the scam. But the syndicate did not target any Malaysians or use any local bank accounts,” he said during a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters on Friday (Jul 14).

He added the three men were handed over to the Singapore Police Force on Jun 30, while the woman was extradited on Jul 5 after an arrest warrant was issued by a court in Singapore.