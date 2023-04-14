Logo
Asia

Decomposing body found stuffed inside suitcase at abandoned Johor bus stop
Decomposing body found stuffed inside suitcase at abandoned Johor bus stop

Authorities at the abandoned bus stop in Kulai, Johor where a decomposed body was found inside a luggage. (Photo: Twitter/@redzuanNewsMPB)

Rhea Yasmine Bte Alis Haizan
14 Apr 2023 05:13PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 05:52PM)
JOHOR BAHRU: The decomposing body of a woman has been found in a suitcase at an abandoned bus stop in Kulai, Johor. 

In a statement issued on Thursday (Apr 13), Kulai district police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said that a man had found the body at a bus stop in front of Kulai Tenaga Nasional Berhad and had lodged a police report at around 1.50pm on Wednesday. 

An autopsy of the body found that it was a woman about 25 years of age or older, and there was an injury under the skin of her head, the superintendent said.

He added that the cause of death has yet to be identified. 

According to Bernama, he also said that the victim was believed to have been dead for about two weeks. 

The superintendent also said that it was difficult for authorities to ascertain the victim’s sex, age and time of death in an initial investigation due to the decaying condition of the body. 

“The body had decayed by more than 50 per cent to the naked eye and had maggot larvae,” he said, according to the statement on Thursday. 

The remains were later sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for post-mortem. 

Mr Tok added that the case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code and urged anybody with information related to the case to come forward to assist with the investigation. 

Source: CNA/ya(nm)

