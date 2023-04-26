Man in Kedah seen abducted in viral video has been found safe: Malaysia state police

ALOR SETAR: A 27-year-old man who was abducted in a viral kidnapping case in Kedah, Malaysia has been found safe on Wednesday (Apr 26).

According to The Star, Kota Setar police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said that while the man has been found, the motive behind the kidnapping has yet to be determined.

He also said that four of the five suspects have been arrested and that three of them tested positive for methamphetamine.

Local media previously reported that a 43-year-old man was the first of the suspects to be arrested on Tuesday.

"We have arrested three more people connected to the abduction, making it four people arrested for now," Mr Ahmad Shukri was quoted as saying by The Star.

"We arrested two men and a woman on Tuesday evening between 7pm and 9pm at three different locations; Changlun, Jitra and Alor Setar.”

The suspects are aged between 39 and 43, according to Mr Ahmad Shukri.

"They will be remanded for six days pending the investigation," he added.

According to The Star, Mr Ahmad Shukri said on Tuesday that the incident took place at around 6.30pm on Monday in front of a hotel near the Shahab Perdana bus terminal.

On Monday, a video of a man being forced into a car in broad daylight made the rounds on social media.

In the viral TikTok video filmed by an onlooker, the victim is seen screaming for help while five individuals restrained and pushed him into a white car. The onlooker can also be heard screaming at the abductors.

The video was reposted to Twitter on Tuesday and garnered over 430,000 views.

The victim's father filed a police report after being informed of the incident and watching the video, according to The Star.

The case is being investigated under Section 362 of the Penal Code for abduction, Mr Ahmad Shukri reportedly said.