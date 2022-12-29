Malaysian police arrest 3 men over attempt to smuggle prohibited items into prison using drones

KOTA BHARU, Kelantan: Malaysian police said on Thursday (Dec 29) that they have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to smuggle prohibited items to a rehabilitation centre in Machang using drones.

According to Kelantan police chief Muhamad Zaki Harun, the men, aged between 35 and 39, were arrested on Dec 12 after police received a report about a drone being flown above the centre at 1.05am.

"The centre, which is installed with tracking device technology, detected the drone operator in an area near the prison.

"Three suspects fled in a Honda CRV and sped away (on seeing the arrival of the authorities) before they were arrested," he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Following a check in the car, the police also seized five mobile phones, two power banks, a machete, 20 firecrackers, a type of dagger known as badik, and a roll of double-sided tape.