Malaysian police arrest 3 men over attempt to smuggle prohibited items into prison using drones
KOTA BHARU, Kelantan: Malaysian police said on Thursday (Dec 29) that they have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to smuggle prohibited items to a rehabilitation centre in Machang using drones.
According to Kelantan police chief Muhamad Zaki Harun, the men, aged between 35 and 39, were arrested on Dec 12 after police received a report about a drone being flown above the centre at 1.05am.
"The centre, which is installed with tracking device technology, detected the drone operator in an area near the prison.
"Three suspects fled in a Honda CRV and sped away (on seeing the arrival of the authorities) before they were arrested," he was quoted as saying by Bernama.
Following a check in the car, the police also seized five mobile phones, two power banks, a machete, 20 firecrackers, a type of dagger known as badik, and a roll of double-sided tape.
"We also found a RC123 drone remote control device, 13 packets of tobacco and 41 small compressed packages, believed to contain tobacco.
"All the items were confiscated for investigation under Section 447 of the penal code, Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 6 of the Corrosive Substances, Explosives and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958," Mr Muhamad Zaki added.
He said all the suspects were charged in the Machang Magistrate's Court last Monday under section 58(1) of the Prisons Act 1995 and Rule 140 of the Malaysian Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 and Section 6 of the Corrosive Substances, Explosives and Dangerous Weapons Act 1957.
Mr Muhammad Zaki said it is an offence to fly a drone without a permit from the Civil Aviation Department.
"The police will not compromise with this violation of the law and strict action will be taken accordingly," he added.