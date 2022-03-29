Malaysian cops are ready for border reopening on Apr 1: Police chief Acryl Sani 

KUALA LUMPUR: All elements of the Malaysian police force are fully prepared for the reopening of the country’s borders on Apr 1, with security and surveillance stepped up, said Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.
He said the General Operations Force has been deployed to the country's borders, both in the peninsula as well as in Sabah and Sarawak, in order to ensure public security.
“We are ready to face any eventuality when the borders reopen on Apr 1,” he was quoted as saying by the Star.
Mr Acryl Sani was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the Defence Service Asia and the National Security Asia exhibitions in Kuala Lumpur.
He said that as Malaysia enters the “Transition to Endemic” stage, the country is returning to a pre-pandemic situation and he hoped that the reopening of borders would create more convenience for Malaysians.
The police would step up their alertness in order to ensure public safety, Mr Acryl Sani said.
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Mar 8 that Malaysia will fully reopen its borders on Apr 1.
He said that international travellers entering Malaysia only need to have valid travel documents to enter and exit the country, and Malaysians can travel freely to other countries with similar open borders.
Travellers who are fully vaccinated do not need to serve quarantine upon arrival. They only have to undergo a COVID-19 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test two days before departure and a professional COVID-19 rapid test kit-antigen (RTK-Ag) test within 24 hours after arrival in Malaysia.
Last Thursday, Malaysia and Singapore announced that fully vaccinated travellers will be able to cross the land border between both countries in their own vehicles again beginning Apr 1, without the need for quarantine or COVID-19 tests.
There will be no quota for all modes of travel when the border reopens on Apr 1, and the land checkpoints at the Woodlands Causeway and the Tuas Second Link will also operate 24 hours daily.
The RM20 (S$6.45) road charge for Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia will be waived from Apr 1 to Apr 7 to prevent congestion at immigration checkpoints, according to Malaysia’s Transport Ministry.
It also said on Monday that cross-border public transportation services will be allowed to resume on Apr 1.
