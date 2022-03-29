Malaysian cops are ready for border reopening on Apr 1: Police chief Acryl Sani 

KUALA LUMPUR: All elements of the Malaysian police force are fully prepared for the reopening of the country’s borders on Apr 1, with security and surveillance stepped up, said Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the General Operations Force has been deployed to the country's borders, both in the peninsula as well as in Sabah and Sarawak, in order to ensure public security.

“We are ready to face any eventuality when the borders reopen on Apr 1,” he was quoted as saying by the Star.

Mr Acryl Sani was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the Defence Service Asia and the National Security Asia exhibitions in Kuala Lumpur.

He said that as Malaysia enters the “Transition to Endemic” stage, the country is returning to a pre-pandemic situation and he hoped that the reopening of borders would create more convenience for Malaysians.

The police would step up their alertness in order to ensure public safety, Mr Acryl Sani said.