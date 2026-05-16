Malaysia’s visa-exemption policy being exploited by global scam rings, says police chief after US$14.7m raids
Malaysian police are working closely with the Immigration Department and other enforcement agencies to monitor the entry of foreigners and tourists, says Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail.
KUALA LUMPUR: Transnational scam syndicates are exploiting Malaysia’s visa-exemption policy to operate in the country, said Malaysia’s police chief Mohd Khalid Ismail as he announced the arrest of 187 suspects and asset seizure of nearly RM58 million (US$14.7 million) in a dragnet on May 6 and 7.
Malaysian police are working closely with the Immigration Department and other enforcement agencies to monitor the entry of foreigners and tourists, he said on Friday (May 15) at a press conference at the Royal Malaysia Police headquarters, adding that the visa policy “makes it easier for foreign criminals to operate in the country”.
“Investigations are also ongoing into how the suspects entered the country, including whether through social visit passes or other means,” he said, as reported by news outlet Malay Mail.
Initial checks showed that all foreign suspects detained possessed valid travel documents, Mohd Khalid said.
His remarks follow a top Indonesian official saying this week that Indonesia will review its visa-free entry policy for nationals of Southeast Asian countries after the arrest of over 500 foreigners accused of running illegal gambling and scam operations.
Those arrested were nationals of Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Myanmar –which all enjoy 30-day visa-free stays in Indonesia – as well as China, which is not included in Indonesia’s waiver scheme.
"Cases of foreigners involved in illegal activities, including those coming from countries granted visa-free entry facilities, give rise to (a need for) evaluation" of policies, Indonesian immigration boss Hendarsam Marantoko told AFP on May 13.
SCAM SUSPECTS FROM NINE COUNTRIES
In Malaysia, the 187 suspects arrested in Klang Valley on May 6 and 7 are from nine countries.
They include 127 Chinese nationals, 23 Malaysians, nine Japanese, eight Vietnamese and seven Indonesians, local news outlets reported. The others were from Laos, Thailand, the Philippines and Myanmar. They comprise 151 men and 36 women.
According to Malaysia’s Immigration Department website, a visa is not required for a stay of less than one month for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nationals except Myanmar.
Last April, it was announced travellers from Malaysia and China would enjoy five more years of visa-free travel when visiting each other’s countries, thanks to a new mutual visa exemption agreed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia.
“The visa exemption allows Chinese tourists to stay in Malaysia for up to 90 days, and China has offered a similar arrangement for Malaysians,” Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Apr 22 last year.
Japan citizens also do not need a visa to enter Malaysia for social visits not exceeding 90 days, according to Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry website.
LUXURY PROPERTIES, VEHICLES SEIZED
In the dragnet, Malaysian police seized three luxury properties worth RM38 million, 20 luxury vehicles valued at RM6.58million, luxury goods estimated at RM12 million and 556 digital devices, Mohd Khalid told the media.
The syndicates ran investment scams, phone and love scams as well as online gambling activities, he said. Some impersonated Japanese police officers through applications such as Telegram, Line and Bria Mobile.
Preliminary investigations show their victims were from Hong Kong, China, South Korea and Japan, Malay Mail reported.
“Investigations are ongoing to identify the masterminds, financial structures and international criminal links behind these syndicates,” Mohd Khalid said.