Malaysia’s king is country’s steady hand amid political turmoil, raging COVID-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s ascension to the throne in January 2019 happened amid unforeseen circumstances.

He was elected by fellow members of the country’s royal families following the sudden abdication of the previous monarch - the first time this had happened in Malaysia’s history.

The country’s nine rulers serve as king for a five-year term under a rotational system.

While the manner of his appointment was unexpected, his two-and-a-half-year reign so far has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The 62-year-old monarch, who is also ruler of Pahang, has been called upon to resolve two bouts of political impasse amid a COVID-19 pandemic which has taken thousands of lives nationally.

This week, he accepted the resignation of Mr Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, and appointed successor Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob, ending weeks of political uncertainty as the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition descended into infighting.

Once again, he wielded his constitutional powers to navigate Malaysia through politically troubled waters, as people reeled from the COVID-19 caseload, lockdowns and economic crisis.