Organisers of events attended by Muhyiddin, Najib in Melaka fined RM24,000 for breaking COVID-19 rules

According to the Health Ministry, neither Mr Muhyiddin nor Najib breached the prohibition against political gatherings during their visit to Melaka ahead of the state election.

In its statement posted in Facebook on Tuesday (Nov 2), the Health Ministry noted that the issue regarding SOP violations in the said Melaka events had gone viral on social media.

“Investigations by the Melaka Health Department found that no activity in the form of social gatherings related to the Melaka state election took place during their entire visit, which was more in the form of a walkabout,” said the statement.

“However, based on observations and investigations by officers empowered under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988, a compound of RM20,000 has been issued to Melaka Perikatan Nasional for organising the event involving Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's presence,” it said.

“Another compound of RM4,000 was issued to the individual who organised the event that had Datuk Seri Najib Razak present.

“Both the compounds were for the failure of organisers to ensure safe physical distancing by the crowd that had gathered,” added the ministry.

Malaysian media reported that video clips of Mr Muhyiddin and Najib visiting several constituencies in Melaka went viral on social media, ahead of the official election campaign.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had announced a ban on any activities, gatherings and social events related to the Melaka election between Oct 25 and Nov 27.

The Election Commission has set Nov 8 as the nomination day for the Melaka state election and Nov 20 for polling.