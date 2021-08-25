Pakatan Harapan will not 'complicate' Malaysia PM's confidence vote if 'pro-people programmes' are prioritised: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian opposition will not “complicate” the vote of confidence for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob if the government introduces “pro-people” programmes in its COVID-19 pandemic management, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this to the press after meeting Mr Ismail Sabri at Putrajaya together with two other PH leaders, Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng on Wednesday (Aug 25).

Mr Ismail Sabri, who was sworn in as prime minister last Saturday, has to prove his legitimacy in the parliament, as decreed by King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah last week during the political turmoil.

“We told him, if the situation is such, and if the programmes are pro-people, we will not complicate (the vote of confidence),” Mr Anwar told reporters.

Mr Anwar said he took the meeting as a good start to bring up issues such as better, more effective COVID-19 handling measures and “pro-people” programmes that focus on poverty and loss of employment.

“We agreed to soothe and bring down the political temperature,” he said, adding that people’s issues were stressed as priorities to the prime minister.

To a question on whether opposition’s participation in the National Recovery Council or Cabinet was discussed in the meeting, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president added that they did not attend the meeting to ask for positions.

“This did not come up.”

“I didn’t want to make this an issue, and we have said from the start, we did not come to ask for positions, but to discuss COVID-19 and the issues faced by the people,” he added.