Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri says he will abide by UMNO's decision on not extending MOU with Pakatan Harapan

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he would abide by the United Malays National Organisation's (UMNO) decision that the government's Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pakatan Harapan (PH) on bilateral cooperation should not be extended beyond Jul 31.

“The decision has been made yesterday.

“We will wait until Jul 31 and as of yesterday, the supreme council (of UMNO) said there is no need to extend the MOU. That is the decision for now,” he told reporters on Friday during an event in the administrative capital.

While saying that the supreme council’s decision should be followed, the prime minister stressed that if there were any developments that required changes to the decision, he would bring the matter to the supreme council.

“This is a decision of the supreme council. As the vice-president of UMNO, I am also subject to decisions made by the supreme council,” he said, adding that the deadline is still months away.

When asked if UMNO’s decision meant that the polls would take place soon, Mr Ismail Sabri said: “Not sure yet.”

The historic MOU between the federal government and opposition coalition PH was inked in September last year to strengthen political stability amid the COVID-19 pandemic, following turmoil which saw the third prime minister being installed since the 14th general election.

The deal is in effect from the date of signing until parliament is dissolved. The government also promised not to dissolve parliament before Jul 31, according to the MOU.

In a statement on Thursday, UMNO secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the party’s supreme council decided in a meeting that the MOU, which ends on Jul 31, should not be extended.