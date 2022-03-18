‘What are we waiting for?’: Ahmad Zahid says UMNO has power to set its direction in call for general election

KUALA LUMPUR: United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party has the power to determine its direction as he called for parliament to be dissolved.

"When the mood from the grassroots in the by-elections and state elections is in our favour, what are we waiting for?" he said when delivering his policy speech at the party's 2021 annual general meeting on Friday (Mar 18).

The Bagan Datuk MP acknowledged that the decision to dissolve parliament is one to be made by the Cabinet, before it is presented to the king.

“We will not disturb this matter, but UMNO as a responsible party, we have the power to determine our party’s direction,” he told the delegates.

The UMNO president said the “beat of war drums” for Malaysia’s 15th general election (GE15) has become stronger, and that this general assembly should listen to grassroots voices calling for a new mandate to be obtained through the 15th general election (GE15).

“Do not let there be a lot of thunder and flash, but not one drop of rain falls to the ground.”

“As such, I hope we can return (the mandate) to the people, leave it up to them. Give a new mandate to UMNO,” he said.

UMNO, a main component in the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, has ruled the country since its independence until its shock defeat in the 2018 general election.

The coalition then allied with its rival Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to regain control of the government following the defection of 11 MPs from Pakatan Harapan in February 2020.