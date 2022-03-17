Make wise decision on election timing, says UMNO women wing chief as calls for polls grow at general assembly

KUALA LUMPUR: Any decision by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) regarding the timing for the next general election should be done in a “prudent, mature and wise” fashion, said its women’s wing chief Noraini Ahmad.

Delivering her policy speech on Thursday (Mar 17) on the second day of UMNO’s 2021 general assembly, Dr Noraini said the women's wing is always ready in answering party deputy president Mohamad Hassan’s call for a snap general election.

UMNO’s supporters are enthusiastic about the 15th general election (GE15) following UMNO’s victories in the Melaka and Johor state elections, she said.

“However, we have to realise that people are watching and observing us.”

“At the same time, the party has to take into account the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Political Stability and Transformation between the government and opposition bloc, which is set to expire after Jul 31 this year.

“Therefore, any of our actions and decisions must be made in a prudent, mature and wise manner,” Dr Noraini said, adding that the women's wing believed the party president and the supreme council would make the best decision when proposing an “accurate and appropriate” time to the prime minister.

At the start of the four-day convention on Wednesday, Mr Mohamad said UMNO should call general election while the opposition is weak, and that the party is resurgent on a string of by-election and state election victories.

Mr Mohamad, the former chief minister of Negeri Sembilan, called for the party to “strike while the iron was hot”.

This prompted the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) to declare that the snap polls will not be called in states held by them. The state assemblies will not be pre-maturely dissolved before the five-year term expires next year, they added.

PH currently rules Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, while PAS helms the state governments of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

"This decision was made taking into account the economic situation of the people who are still severely affected by the massive floods, the COVID-19 pandemic, declining incomes as well as the soaring cost of living," PH's presidential council said in a statement on Thursday.



PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, meanwhile, was quoted by Bernama as saying: "In fact, considering the factor that the country is still battling COVID-19, we feel there is no need for the three states to hold state elections."