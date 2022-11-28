Malaysia PM Anwar to 'hear all views' before selecting Cabinet

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that he is keen to hear all views before selecting his Cabinet.

After a Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting on Monday (Nov 28), Mr Anwar was asked by reporters if he had finalised the selection of his Cabinet line-up.

“The process for this is that everyone can give their views but they have left it to me to make the final decision,” said the PH chairman.

When pressed on when the announcement will be made, Mr Anwar said it would be done “as soon as possible”.

“Because this is an unusual situation as a unity government involves many parties. So before I decide I have to hear all views,” said the Tambun member of parliament.