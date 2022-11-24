Malaysian PM Anwar needs to pass national budget to show majority support in parliament: Experts

Dr Oh also noted that there is just less than a month to go before the start of the next financial year, and PM Anwar needs to urgently revitalise and revive the Malaysian economy.

If he is able to bring inflation down, create more jobs and ensure Malaysia’s food security, then people will certainly rally around him, said Dr Oh.

“If his administration is still plagued with the kind of power struggles that was very prevalent both in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, as well as the subsequent two administrations, then this government may not be as stable as it now appears,” he said.

FILLING THE CABINET

Forming a government and filling Cabinet positions is “going to be very tricky”, said Dr Francis Hutchinson, senior fellow and coordinator at the Malaysia Studies Programme in ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute.

This is due to the number of parties that Mr Anwar will have to work with in consolidating a unity government.

These include the Barisan Nasional coalition which U-turned on its initial decision to form the opposition to take part in the unity government, and the coalitions from the East Malaysia states of Sabah and Sarawak.

“He's going to have to bring in people from four coalitions, and within that different parties within coalitions, so there could be… a bloated Cabinet as you try and increase to have a position to offer everyone,” Dr Hutchinson told CNA's Asia Now.

Dr Oh said that Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s expertise in financial matters could make him a suitable fit for a finance portfolio, while “heavyweights” from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), such as its deputy president Mohamad Hasan, could be appointed deputy prime minister along with an important ministerial portfolio.