Malaysian political leaders to meet with the king as race to identify next PM begins

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian political party leaders have been summoned to meet with the king on Tuesday (Aug 17), as the process to identify a new prime minister got underway following Mr Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation.

Malaysian media reported all major political parties will be granted a royal audience, starting on Tuesday afternoon.

Separately, the MPs have been asked to submit a declaration letter to the palace to state an individual they support to be Malaysia's next prime minister, local media reported.

In a letter purportedly issued by Lower House speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, he said he was instructed by the king to notify the lawmakers to state "clearly and distinctly" the identity of the MP they trust as the prime minister.

The MPs must submit the declaration letter to the national palace no later than 4pm on Wednesday.

The various parties are said to have begun negotiations to form a majority in the Lower House, as a clear successor to Mr Muhyiddin has yet to emerge.

The next prime minister needs to convince the ruler that he likely commands majority support of the Lower House, which currently has 220 MPs and two vacant seats.

The Perikatan Nasional coalition, which was led by Mr Muhyiddin before his resignation after losing his razor-thin parliamentary majority, has about 100 MPs, according to the Star.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition, led by Mr Anwar Ibrahim, has around 88 MPs, the Star reported.

Proposing a “war Cabinet” focusing on nation recovery, United Malays National Organisation president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party was “considering several candidates” and called for all MPs to give their support.