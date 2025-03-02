Malaysia's ex-PM Ismail declares wealth to anti-graft agency amid seizure of assets

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has declared his wealth to authorities as part of an ongoing corruption and money laundering probe, the anti-graft agency said on Sunday (Mar 2), following the seizure of nearly US$40 million in assets allegedly linked to him.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said its investigation is focused on government publicity expenditure and procurement during the premiership of Ismail Sabri, who served as premier from August 2021 to November 2022.

A representative for Ismail Sabri did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anti-graft investigators questioned Ismail Sabri in January last year as part of a probe into possible misconduct involving some 700 million ringgit (US$157 million) spent on government publicity during his administration.

In a statement on Sunday, the anti-graft agency said Ismail Sabri formally submitted a wealth declaration to authorities on Feb 10 after being ordered to do so.

The agency said it had recorded a statement from the former premier on Feb 19, adding that he could be called back for further questioning.

Authorities have also detained four senior officials who served under Ismail Sabri and conducted raids at four premises, the agency said.

Cash amounting to 170 million ringgit in various currencies and 16kg of gold bars were seized following the raids, the agency added, without providing further details