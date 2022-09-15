Meeting of UMNO's top leaders to discuss general election postponed: Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A meeting of the "top five" leaders of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to discuss the upcoming Malaysian general election has been postponed, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Wednesday (Sep 14).

No new date has been set for the meeting, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Bernama reported.

UMNO's secretary-general Ahmad Maslan had earlier announced that a special Supreme Council (MT) meeting scheduled for the same day had been postponed, which meant that the top five meeting would also be postponed, Mr Ismail Sabri said.

"The Saturday special MT meeting should have been held, but we got the message that it has been postponed so we will wait for the secretary-general to announce a new date," he told reporters after an appreciation ceremony for Malaysia's Expo 2020 Dubai participants on Wednesday evening.

“The next MT meeting will be discussed again. Usually, before the MT meeting there will be a (meeting) of the top five, followed by a (meeting) of the political bureau, and after that the MT night (meeting).”

The top five refers to UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan and vice-presidents Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Mahdzir Khalid, in addition to Mr Ismail Sabri.

Mr Ismail Sabri had earlier said that the meeting of the top leaders would be held before the tabling of Budget 2023, scheduled to take place on Oct 7.

Last Sunday, the prime minister said that while the date for the 15th general election was still unknown, it was getting closer.