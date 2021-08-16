Muhyiddin Yassin appointed Malaysian caretaker PM after resignation is accepted by the king

Senior Minister Hishammuddin Hussein tweeted: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve our beloved country and her people.”

On Monday morning, Mr Muhyiddin chaired a Cabinet meeting, before proceeding for a royal audience with King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Malaysian media has reported that he will address the nation shortly.

The prime minister's resignation came amid a political power play unfolding in Malaysia.

Early this month, a number of United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) lawmakers, led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, withdrew their support for Mr Muhyiddin, compromising his already razor-thin parliamentary majority.

The prime minister initially insisted that he still commanded the parliamentary majority, and promised to prove his legitimacy through a motion of confidence scheduled to be tabled in the parliament on Sep 7.

Last Friday, Mr Muhyiddin appeared in a televised address to seek bipartisan support to survive the confidence motion.

However, his proposal was rejected by Pakatan Harapan (PH), which said that this was essentially an open admission that he had lost the support of the majority of the Lower House. The opposition bloc called for him to step down.

UMNO, too, said it would not consider offers from "a person who no longer has legitimacy", adding that his offer could be characterised as an "open bribery".

Mr Muhyiddin is president of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leading the Perikatan Nasional government.

He was sworn in as the country's eighth prime minister on Mar 1, 2020 following a power tussle, which saw him pulling Bersatu out of then-ruling PH coalition and causing its collapse.

During his 17-month tenure as premier, Mr Muhyiddin has been criticised by some quarters for failing to lead the Malaysian government effectively in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malaysia is in the midst of its deadliest COVID-19 wave, with daily infection numbers exceeding 20,000 cases.

In total, the country has seen more than 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and more than 12,000 deaths.