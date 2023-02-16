Malaysia healthcare capacity stretched with long waiting times, manpower shortage: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of public hospital capacity has come under the spotlight in Malaysia once more, with local media reports of hospitals overflowing with patients and long waiting lines at emergency departments.

This comes even after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Back then, it was widely reported that the healthcare system was reaching its breaking point in dealing with patients suffering from COVID-19.

The issue has come to the fore again, with Malaysian daily The Star reporting recently of claims that public healthcare facilities in the country were again stretched with a high number of patients.

The issue may be made worse, with reports of unplanned strikes by healthcare workers to air their dissatisfaction with their working conditions.

HOSPITALS STRETCHED THIN, LONG WAITING TIMES

Last month, a Twitter account of a group championing the rights of contract doctors that goes by the handle @HKontrak shared a photo of a packed emergency department at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The post claimed that patients had to wait for more than 24 hours before being admitted to the hospital. It added that there were also about 100 patients waiting to be seen at the emergency department.

The Star also reported that some emergency departments in other parts of the country were facing overcapacity, with patients having to wait for at least two days to get a hospital bed.

It reported that in a government hospital in Sabah, the wait time could go up to two days or even beyond four to five days.