Malaysia’s censorship board says no control over online teaser after steamy scenes in horror film cops flak

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid online flak received by an upcoming Malaysian horror film showing what appears to be steamy scenes, the country's Film Censorship Board (LPF) said that it has no jurisdiction over the teaser posted online.

In a joint statement with Malaysia’s Home Affairs Ministry on Thursday (Jan 19), the LPF clarified that although it is responsible for the censorship of films distributed to the public, the board has no jurisdiction over materials disseminated on the Internet.

"The trailer of Pulau was shown online, so it falls out of our jurisdiction.”

It added that Pulau is not a pornographic film and noted that some scenes in the trailer were not included in the movie’s submission to the board for review.

“There are discrepancies between the trailer shared on social media and the content submitted for censorship," said the LPF.

The LPF is an executive body that approves, censors and classifies films in Malaysia. It is under the control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.