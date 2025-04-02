Selangor fire: Police seek contractor near pipeline blast amid allegations of digging on Petronas reserve land

SUBANG JAYA, Selangor: Malaysian police aim to identify the contractor responsible for construction works near the site of the pipeline explosion that caused a massive blaze in Puchong's Putra Heights leaving over 100 people injured.

This comes after the police said they would probe into allegations that the gas pipeline fire on Tuesday was the result of digging on Petronas reserve land.

District police chief Azlan Wan Mamat said on Wednesday (Apr 2) that they would record a statement from the individual and also refer to the local council to determine whether the contractor had the necessary permit.

"We will also refer to Petronas to see if any permit was issued by them.

"We will identify the contractor involved and call them in for questioning," he said, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

This comes even as the authorities begin safety inspections on housing units that were affected in the towering blaze.

Authorities had on Tuesday morning said that the fire involved “a leaking Petronas gas pipeline”, though some media reports said the pipeline had burst, and residents told state news agency Bernama that they felt tremors when that happened.

Subsequent reports have described the pipeline as having exploded.