Foreigners from 63 countries can use QR code clearance when entering Malaysia from next year: Home minister

KUALA LUMPUR: From next year, foreigners from 63 countries will be able to enter Malaysia using just QR codes without the need to show their passports, in an expansion of a pilot programme that has seen quicker clearance of passengers at its main international airports.

Malaysia Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed this on Tuesday (Mar 4) in reply to a question in parliament.

"For now, we plan that starting Jan 1, 2026, all travellers from 63 countries including long-term pass holders, will be allowed to use the QR code system,” said Saifuddin, adding that the system utilises artificial intelligence, including facial recognition, iris scanning and biometric technologies.

Presently, only Malaysian citizens are able to use QR codes when clearing immigration at Kuala Lumpur International Airports 1 and 2, as well as at the Johor land checkpoints.

At the land borders, only Malaysian bus passengers and those travelling via motorcycles are currently allowed to use the QR code system.

CNA has reached out to Malaysia’s Home Ministry on which 63 countries are included and whether Singapore is among them.