Foreigners from 63 countries can use QR code clearance when entering Malaysia from next year: Home minister
QR code clearance - which is a form of passport-free travel - allows travellers to clear immigration in around five seconds, said Malaysia Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
KUALA LUMPUR: From next year, foreigners from 63 countries will be able to enter Malaysia using just QR codes without the need to show their passports, in an expansion of a pilot programme that has seen quicker clearance of passengers at its main international airports.
Malaysia Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed this on Tuesday (Mar 4) in reply to a question in parliament.
"For now, we plan that starting Jan 1, 2026, all travellers from 63 countries including long-term pass holders, will be allowed to use the QR code system,” said Saifuddin, adding that the system utilises artificial intelligence, including facial recognition, iris scanning and biometric technologies.
Presently, only Malaysian citizens are able to use QR codes when clearing immigration at Kuala Lumpur International Airports 1 and 2, as well as at the Johor land checkpoints.
At the land borders, only Malaysian bus passengers and those travelling via motorcycles are currently allowed to use the QR code system.
CNA has reached out to Malaysia’s Home Ministry on which 63 countries are included and whether Singapore is among them.
In his parliamentary reply, Saifuddin added that the QR code system will reduce the number of immigration officers needed to man the counters by “nearly 60 per cent” allowing them to be redeployed to other areas.
QR code clearance is currently facilitated through the MyBorderPass application. Travellers are required to download it on their smartphones and register for the app.
Saifuddin confirmed that since the app’s implementation in the second half of 2024, a total of 786,603 Malaysians have downloaded it.
He added that immigration was looking to press on with the initiative, and that more QR code systems would be installed in KLIA 1 and 2.
There are also plans to expand the use of the QR code system to the international airports in Penang, Sabah, Sarawak as well as Kedah’s Langkawi.
"The average time taken for each (method of immigration clearance) is five seconds for the QR code system, 15 seconds for the autogate with passport and the time taken for manual processing varies depending on the length of the queue,” said Saifuddin.
Since Jun 1 last year, visitors from 63 countries and regions have been able to use Malaysia’s autogate facilities for immigration clearance. These include those from Singapore, Japan and Australia among others.
On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said that QR code clearance at the Johor land checkpoints will be expanded to cars in 2025, but he did not provide further specifics.