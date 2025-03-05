Malaysian radio hosts under police probe for mocking Hindu ritual in controversial video
The three hosts are seen mimicking the kavadi ritual performed by Thaipusam devotees in the video posted on Tuesday, which has been taken down from radio channel Era FM’s Instagram page.
KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities in Malaysia are investigating three radio hosts who apparently mocked a Hindu ritual in a video clip.
The trio’s actions were swiftly condemned by netizens and the country’s leaders, and Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said 44 police reports have been filed against them as of Wednesday (Mar 5).
The reports claim that the video touched on “racial sensitivities” and “mock the Hindu religion”, he said.
The trio, from media company Astro’s Era FM channel, are to be questioned at the Bukit Aman police headquarters on Wednesday, reported the New Straits Times.
The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for acts that cause disharmony, disunity or feelings of enmity or hatred on religious grounds, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities of services, Razarudin said.
In the video posted on Tuesday on the radio channel’s Instagram page, the trio – Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin and Radin Amir Affendy – are seen mimicking the kavadi ritual performed by devotees during Thaipusam.
One of them chants “Vel Vel”, while the rest are seen laughing. Thaipusam commemorates the Hindu deity Lord Murugan receiving the vel, or invincible spear, from his mother Parvati.
The video garnered 95,400 views and 204 shares before it was taken down, Razarudin told the media on Tuesday, as quoted by news agency Bernama.
The radio hosts, who are household names in the local media industry, have also been suspended pending an internal investigation, Astro Audio announced on Tuesday.
Their actions have prompted a flurry of responses from Malaysia’s leaders and government agencies urging respect for all religions.
Through his press secretary, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called on “all parties to avoid 3R (race, religion and royalty) polemics in any form of statement or action, and to prioritise mutual respect and love in the community”.
National Unity Minister Aaron Ago Dagang called on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take action against those responsible.
“Actions that insult the feelings of other religious groups are unacceptable in our multiracial society,” he said on Tuesday, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.
“Appropriate action will be taken (against) those who share any content that insults or demeans religions on mass media.”
Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the MCMC will summon Astro and Era FM’s management to provide a full explanation.
“This is to ensure that action can be taken based on existing regulations and laws,” he said on Tuesday.
Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo slammed the trio’s antics as “highly offensive and deeply concerning” and called for a “thorough investigation”.
Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (Jakim) said all religions must be respected in Malaysia and should not be mocked in any way.
“Disparaging or ridiculing religious practices of others not only goes against Islamic teachings but may also lead to tensions and disrupt societal harmony,” Jakim said in a statement, as reported by Malay Mail.
The three presenters, who helm Era FM’s breakfast show “3 Pagi Era”, apologised on Tuesday on the station’s Instagram account.
“Our antics have made others uncomfortable and have hurt the feelings of some parties and our Indian friends,” Nabil said.
“We will also ensure that the same matter will not repeat in the future,” Radin added.