Malaysia eyes rail links to strengthen role in Europe-Asia trade

KUALA LUMPUR: As rising geopolitical tensions disrupt traditional maritime routes, logistics players are pushing for a shift towards rail transport as part of a broader, multi-corridor trade strategy.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia is positioning itself as a key node connecting the region via rail with Central Asia and Europe.

At the heart of this ambition is the Perlis Inland Port, located near the Thai border.

Operated by Mutiara Perlis, the facility is emerging as a complement to maritime routes by offering an overland alternative for cargo movement across the region and beyond.