Ramadan bazaars roar back to life in Malaysia, hawkers see uptick in sales after 2-year slowdown

KUALA LUMPUR: It has been a busy day for Deltisusanti Suhardi since she opened her stall before 4pm to start cooking chicken rice, tomato rice and accompanying dishes such as ayam masak merah (chicken in red sweet-spicy sambal) for the Ramadan crowd.

Recyclable food containers are arranged in a way that will allow her to scoop her portions of rice and pieces of chicken without missing a beat.

A steady stream of customers stop by to order takeaway food, to be consumed once it is time to break fast later in the evening.

Compared to last year, the 40-year-old hawker said that she is more upbeat about this Ramadan month, when Muslims fast before celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 2.

“Last year, I opened a stall for Ramadan as well but we could not finish our stock because our business period was cut short. I suffered losses,” Mdm Deltisusanti recounted.