Some Ramadan bazaars in Malaysia open round-the-clock to meet changing consumer habits

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians can look forward to getting food, fashion and festive must-haves from bazaars during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began at the start of March this year.

While they are a staple of the festive season, not just in Malaysia but other Southeast Asian countries like Singapore and Indonesia, they have also evolved over time from simple night markets to vibrant cultural and economic landmarks.

Some in Malaysia are now open round-the-clock as demand grows and consumption habits shift.

At one such bazaar at Kuala Lumpur’s Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), shoppers have been able to patronise stalls manned by more than 700 vendors.

The energy at the four-day-long bazaar – which ran from 12pm to 6am and ended on Monday (Mar 24) – was just ramping up when CNA was there close to midnight on Saturday.

Thousands of shoppers thronged the country’s largest trade and exhibition centre, soaking in the festival-like environment. Videos posted online also showed congested roads leading to MITEC, with traffic coming to a standstill at certain points.