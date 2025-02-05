‘Missed the boat’?: Malaysia ready to reconsider total vape ban, but ‘lacks political will,’ say experts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s relit interest in snuffing out vapes and electronic cigarettes through a total ban, despite admittedly having “missed the boat” in doing so, could be fraught with challenges, said analysts and industry stakeholders.

Responding to recent remarks by the country’s health minister of revisiting a possible nationwide ban, analysts told CNA that the lack of political resolve and strong opposition from multiple fronts could stand in the way.

“While it is clear that there are many public health benefits from a ban on vapes and the necessity for it is clear, the lack of political will prevent it from happening,” said Azrul Mohd Khalib, chief executive of the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, a Kuala Lumpur-based research and advocacy organisation.

He cited potentially significant opposition from industry, economists, people and even within the government as the vape and e-cigarette industry in Malaysia is large and provides tax revenue, jobs and foreign trade.

Instead, some stakeholders said that the country should now focus on the enforcement of the Act 852 legislation that regulates the sale of vapes among other things, while some cautioned that a ban could result in the proliferation of the black market of the products.

Over the weekend, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said there was a readiness to revisit the possibility of banning vapes in the country, even if it’s a belated attempt.

"We must be agile and robust. Nothing is cast in stone," Dzulkefly said in a statement to news portal Malaysiakini.

He had been asked about the remarks of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin who had said it was difficult for the government to ban vapes.

Dzulkefly had said that despite plans by his predecessors as early as 2015 to ban vaping, Malaysia had missed the boat on enacting total restrictions like in Singapore, Thailand, and Brunei.

Azrul agreed with Dzulkefly that Malaysia missed the window of opportunity to ban vapes and e-cigarettes several years ago, saying this allowed the industry to proliferate and embed itself into the social norms of Malaysians as an acceptable social behaviour as well as being a contributor to the economy.

Dzulkefly’s comments came mere months after the Health Ministry announced that it would regulate vaping through the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act (Act 852), which was implemented on Oct 1 last year.

The act regulates the sale, packaging and labelling of tobacco products and smoking devices in Malaysia including electronic cigarettes and vapes.

It is being implemented in stages, beginning last year with prohibitions on smoking in many public places such as educational institutions, as well as a ban on online and vending machine sales among other things.

The next phase comes into effect on April 1 of this year, with requirements including a ban on point-of-sale display of smoking products at eateries and retail stores, followed by compliance with packaging and labelling regulations by Oct of this year.