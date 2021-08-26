Malaysia reports record 24,599 new COVID-19 cases, 393 deaths

SINGAPORE: Malaysia reported a new daily record of 24,599 COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Aug 26), as infections peaked for the eighth time in August.

It also registered 393 new deaths, another daily record. Malaysia's previous record for daily fatalities was on Aug 8, with 360 deaths.

Selangor continued to log the highest number of cases among states, with 6,936 new infections, while Kuala Lumpur added 881 cases. Together with Putrajaya, the Klang Valley accounted for 7,837 new cases.

Sabah recorded the second-highest number of infections at 3,487. Other states reporting cases in the four digits were Johor with 2,785, Penang with 2,078, Sarawak with 2,024, Kedah with 1,538, Kelantan with 1,312 and Perak with 1,170.

Malaysia has reported more than 1.6 million COVID-19 infections and 15,211 deaths to date.