Asia

Malaysia denies claim that it may join Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel
Malaysia denies claim that it may join Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel
File photo of Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. (Photo: Andrea Verdelli/Reuters)
20 Oct 2021 08:43PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 08:44PM)
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has rejected comments reportedly made by an Israeli minister who claimed that the country may join the Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Wednesday (Oct 20) that Malaysia stands by its unwavering commitment in supporting the Palestinian cause and struggle against the Israeli occupation.

He added that Malaysia will continue to actively pursue the Palestinian agenda bilaterally and in various regional and international platforms.

“Malaysia’s continuous support for the Palestinian struggle is also in recognition of the aspirations of the new generation of Palestinian fighters and activists,” he added.

According to media reports, Israel's Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej said during an interview with Emirati website Erem News on Monday that Oman, Tunisia, Qatar and Malaysia might join the Abraham Accords.

Former US president Donald Trump's administration initiated the 2020 Abraham Accords, which saw several Arab countries - the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco - normalise relations with Israel.

Related:

Mr Saifuddin said Malaysia will continue to provide political and moral support, as well as humanitarian assistance, to the Palestinian people

It will also facilitate the work of Malaysian civil society organisations for Palestinians.

Source: AGENCIES/nh

Related Topics

Malaysia Israel

