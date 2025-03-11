Malaysian radio channel operator fined US$57,000 for controversial video mocking Hindu ritual, escapes licence suspension

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian radio channel Era FM's operator escaped licence suspension but was fined RM250,000 (US$56,657) on Tuesday (Mar 11) for a video clip in which three of its hosts were seen mocking a Hindu ritual.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) made its decision after reviewing Maestra Broadcast Sdn Bhd’s appeal against a suspension notice issued on Mar 7.

“After reviewing the company’s appeal and considering several factors, including corrective actions taken by the licence holder and a formal apology from the parties involved, the commission opted against suspending the licence,” the MCMC said in a statement.

A suspension would have impacted other radio channels, namely Melody and Mix FM, which operate under the same licence, it said.

On Mar 4, Era FM came under fire for a video posted on its Instagram page, in which radio hosts Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin and Radin Amir Affendy were seen mimicking the kavadi ritual performed by devotees during Thaipusam.

The video was taken down on the same day and prompted a flurry of responses from Malaysia’s leaders and government agencies, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who urged respect for all religions.

At least 73 police reports were filed on the incident and six individuals from the radio station were called in for police questioning.

The police handed investigation papers over to the Attorney General’s Chambers on Mar 6.

But concerns were raised following the MCMC’s issuance of a suspension notice on Mar 7.

M Saravanan, deputy president of the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) – a party within the Barisan Nasional coalition – described the notice as “harsh” and “unfair” to other staff members of the radio channel. He said they should not suffer due to the “wrongdoings” of the radio hosts involved.

Khairi Zainol Abidin, an exco member from opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s youth wing, also considered a suspension to be “too much”.

The notice allowed the company 30 days to respond before a final decision was made.

According to MCMC, an agency under the Communications Ministry, the RM250,000 fine was issued under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for uploading offensive content on Era FM’s official social media accounts.

The fine was issued with approval from the Attorney General’s Chambers, it said.

The MCMC also emphasised its commitment to addressing online content that could incite religious tension or disrupt Malaysia’s racial harmony.

“All platform operators and users are reminded to act responsibly in preserving racial and religious harmony in Malaysia and to comply with the country’s laws,” the statement said.