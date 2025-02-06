Malaysia’s proposed ‘guidelines’ for Muslims attending non-Muslim events draw brickbats, but some defend move
Among others, the proposed guidelines outlined that event organisers would have to seek permission from relevant authorities and the views of Islamic agencies when inviting Muslims for events at a non-Muslim house of worship.
KUALA LUMPUR: A set of proposed guidelines aimed at outlining the participation of Muslims in Malaysia at non-Muslim events has sparked furious debate in the country, with critics condemning the move even as a minister warned against politicising the issue.
On Tuesday (Feb 4), Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar in a parliamentary reply said that Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) was finalising specific guidelines in relation to Muslims attending non-Muslim events or celebrations, among others.
JAKIM is the federal government agency that administers Islamic affairs in Malaysia.
Under the proposed rules, there can be no songs or speeches with religious “propaganda” or performances that may insult Muslims. Organisers of these events would also have to seek the permission from relevant authorities and the views of Islamic agencies when inviting Muslims for events at a non-Muslim house of worship.
Ceremonies involving Muslims must also not be held during the daily Muslim prayer times, including during Friday prayers.
The guidelines also specified that event location must not be close to a surau (prayer hall), mosque, Muslim cemetery or wakaf (endowment) land, and that the premises should not contain non-Islamic religious symbols.
Mohd Na’im was responding to a question by Member of Parliament (MP) for Permatang Pauh Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan who had asked the Prime Minister to state the government's stance on the celebration of religious festivals on government premises.
Fawwaz, who is from the Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), had raised his concerns about Muslims who needed to keep their faith at such events but at the same time, preserve racial unity in the country.
“These guidelines outline the involvement of Muslims in the celebration of non-Muslims. The involvement of Muslims in any celebration must be not accompanied by acts that can touch on the sensitivities of Muslims,” said Mohd Na’im.
These proposed updates to the existing guidelines regarding Muslim participation in such events are set to be finalised by the end of this month when the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs meets.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was reported by Malaysiakini as saying on Thursday that the Cabinet meeting on Friday would discuss the issue.
MINISTER FACING CALLS FOR RESIGNATION
Responses to the announcement by Mohd Na’im have been furious and swift, with some quarters calling for his resignation.
The minister had said that the guidelines are advisory in nature and were aimed at fostering "social and cultural" harmony among Malaysia’s multi-religious society.
“Once it is finalised, these guidelines will guide and accelerate the government's efforts to strengthen unity and build an attitude of mutual respect among the people without feeling worried or misunderstood from the perspective of Islam.
“It will ensure that the organisation and involvement of Muslims in these activities will not cause controversy or infringe on religious sensitivities,” he said in a statement on Feb 5.
Tapah MP M Saravanan of the Malaysian Indian Congress said that the guidelines were unnecessary and potentially disruptive to national harmony.
He questioned whether non-Muslims would now need approval from JAKIM before inviting Muslim guests, and whether permission would be required for Muslims to pay their respects at non-Muslim funerals.
“The nation has thrived on unity, and this proposed ruling threatens the harmony we have maintained for decades,” Saravanan was quoted as saying by news portal Malay Mail on Wednesday.
Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) said the yet-to-be-released guidelines would affect Muslim elected representatives who were invited to events at non-Muslim houses of worship.
“Muslim elected representatives who attend these events are obviously not there for worship, but to carry out their duties and responsibilities to our constituents.
“Some of us MPs will be seeking a meeting with the minister to clarify this and provide our input on the matter,” he said in an Instagram post.
Meanwhile, former DAP leader Ronnie Liu had said in a Facebook post that Mohd Na’im failed to understand the nature, realities, and sensitivities of a multiracial society like Malaysia’s.
“Maybe it’s time to send him back to where he belongs before he can create more social havoc. He’s a classic example of someone being promoted to a position simply beyond his ability,” he said.
The Malaysian Hindu Temples and Religious Associations Council said that the current King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar himself attended events at non-Muslim houses of worship including the Johor state-level Thaipusam celebrations at Hindu temples.
“As we live in a multiracial society under the Madani government, decisions and actions must prioritise the well-being of the people,” its president N Sivakumar was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.
Meanwhile, Ahmad Farouk Musa - who is the founder of the Islamic Renaissance Front think tank that promotes Muslim intellectual discourse in Malaysia - said that Muslims knew the boundaries of their actions.
“Muslims in this country should be treated as thinking entities that do not need to be coached in every aspect of their lives; and to respect the freedom that was given by God to them,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.
OTHER SIDE OF THE COIN
But among those who have defended the religious affairs minister include PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, who said that the guidelines were necessary to safeguard the faith of Muslims and maintain Islam’s position as the religion of the federation.
“Malaysia upholds Islam as the religion of the federation, and decisions on religious matters rest with authoritative bodies such as the National Fatwa Council and Islamic Development Department.
"Who is DAP Youth to dispute this? What right does it have to interfere in Muslim affairs when it holds no authority on the matter?” Afnan was reported as saying by Malaysiakini on Thursday.
Meanwhile, lawyer Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar - who is an adviser to the Malaysian Muslim Lawyers’ Association - told news outlet Free Malaysia Today that there was a growing trend of challenging matters related to Muslims.
“Although the guidelines have yet to be finalised, objections have already been voiced despite limited understanding of the matter.
“What has been drafted is merely a set of guidelines aimed at advising Muslims on how to attend such events while safeguarding their faith, all the while acknowledging Malaysia’s diverse society,” he was quoted as saying.
It was reported last year in December that PAS Youth Vice-Chief Hanif Jamaluddin had taken issue with a Christmas celebration organised by the Housing and Local Government Ministry as it involved Muslim staff members.
Hanif had said then that minister Nga Kor Ming - who is from DAP - should understand that Muslims were prohibited from getting directly involved in celebrations of faiths that went against Islamic teachings.
In 2022, a PAS leader had also said Muslims should steer away from the Bon Odori - a Japanese festival - as it contained rituals that could sway one’s faith.