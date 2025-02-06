Malaysia’s proposed ‘guidelines’ for Muslims attending non-Muslim events draw brickbats, but some defend move

KUALA LUMPUR: A set of proposed guidelines aimed at outlining the participation of Muslims in Malaysia at non-Muslim events has sparked furious debate in the country, with critics condemning the move even as a minister warned against politicising the issue.

On Tuesday (Feb 4), Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar in a parliamentary reply said that Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) was finalising specific guidelines in relation to Muslims attending non-Muslim events or celebrations, among others.

JAKIM is the federal government agency that administers Islamic affairs in Malaysia.

Under the proposed rules, there can be no songs or speeches with religious “propaganda” or performances that may insult Muslims. Organisers of these events would also have to seek the permission from relevant authorities and the views of Islamic agencies when inviting Muslims for events at a non-Muslim house of worship.

Ceremonies involving Muslims must also not be held during the daily Muslim prayer times, including during Friday prayers.

The guidelines also specified that event location must not be close to a surau (prayer hall), mosque, Muslim cemetery or wakaf (endowment) land, and that the premises should not contain non-Islamic religious symbols.

Mohd Na’im was responding to a question by Member of Parliament (MP) for Permatang Pauh Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan who had asked the Prime Minister to state the government's stance on the celebration of religious festivals on government premises.

Fawwaz, who is from the Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), had raised his concerns about Muslims who needed to keep their faith at such events but at the same time, preserve racial unity in the country.

“These guidelines outline the involvement of Muslims in the celebration of non-Muslims. The involvement of Muslims in any celebration must be not accompanied by acts that can touch on the sensitivities of Muslims,” said Mohd Na’im.

These proposed updates to the existing guidelines regarding Muslim participation in such events are set to be finalised by the end of this month when the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs meets.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was reported by Malaysiakini as saying on Thursday that the Cabinet meeting on Friday would discuss the issue.