Malaysia border reopening on Apr 1: What travellers need to know

WHAT ARE THE HEALTH PROTOCOLS FOR FOREIGNERS ENTERING MALAYSIA?

Beginning Apr 1, foreigners entering Malaysia with valid travel documents do not need to undergo quarantine, so long as they are fully vaccinated.

The requirement for foreigners to apply to enter Malaysia using the MyTravelPass application will also be lifted.

Instead, they only need to download and activate the MySejahtera contact tracing app and fill up a pre-departure form in the app.

Travellers need to undergo a COVID-19 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test two days before departure, and another professional COVID-19 antigen rapid test (RTK-Ag) within 24 hours after arrival.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin explained in a press conference on Wednesday that travellers who are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated will need to undergo a five-day quarantine after arriving in Malaysia. This is shortened from the current requirement of 10 days.

“After they exit quarantine, the individual must adhere to the conditions set by the Malaysian government. For example, they cannot dine at restaurants if they are not fully vaccinated,” the minister said.

For travellers who have health reasons to remain unvaccinated, they will need to upload proof of their exemption, such as a doctor’s letter, in their MySejahtera app.

“The exemption will be evaluated by the Health Ministry to determine its authenticity.

“After the evaluation is done and it is determined to be authentic, they will get a health exemption,” Mr Khairy added.

Travellers who enter Malaysia in the last week of March will be released from quarantine on Apr 1, the minister said. Currently, vaccinated travellers are required to observe a five-day quarantine period for those who have taken their booster doses, or seven-day for those without booster doses.

Additionally, quarantine-free entry is allowed for children and teenagers below the age of 17, regardless of their vaccination status.

Like other travellers, they are also required to undergo a pre-departure RT-PCR and post-arrival RTK-Ag test.

All health protocols will be uploaded onto https://covidprotocol.moh.gov.my, Mr Khairy added.