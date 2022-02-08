Malaysia's National Recovery Council agrees to fully reopen borders without quarantine by March

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s National Recovery Council (NRC) has agreed to fully open the country’s borders by March to support the country’s economic recovery.

NRC chairman Muhyiddin Yassin told a press conference on Tuesday (Feb 8) that it agreed to full opening of the borders as early as Mar 1 without the need for mandatory quarantine.

“However, COVID-19 testing before departure and upon arrival at the border has to be done according to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) recommendations.

“The opening of national borders needs to be implemented in a planned manner and based on current risk assessments,” he said after chairing the NRC meeting.

Mr Muhyiddin added that the MOH would announce the full details on the requirements and the standard operating procedures of the border reopening soon.

He said that the borders would be open to all countries.

“The Minister of Health said the Omicron variant is present all over the world and in the community, so we can’t choose (to open borders to selected countries),” he said.

Mr Muhyiddin said this decision meant that the process of economic recovery could be hastened.

“This means tourists can visit, investors can come in. The number of tourists will increase, and the tourism industry can recover.

“The aviation industry can recover … and shops that depend on tourists will have increased business. We believe this decision is a good one but at the same time we have to make sure that the SOPs are adhered to,” he said.

Mr Muhyiddin, who stepped down as prime minister in August last year, was appointed chairman of NRC in September.

He had said on a programme on Astro Awani back then that he has been given the same amount of authority as when he was prime minister to make decisions for the National Recovery Plan, and that any policy decisions made by the NRC would be implemented immediately.