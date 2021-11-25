Malaysia has begun process of replacing Hawk fighter jets: Defence minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has already begun the process of replacing its Hawk 108 and Hawk 208 fighter jets, said Senior Minister for Defence Hishammuddin Hussein.

Mr Hishammuddin said that the government had already approved the purchase of fighter lead-in trainer/light combat aircraft (FLIT/LCA).

He added that an international open tender for these purchases had already closed on Oct 6 and was now in the process of evaluation.

“The process has already begun, and this was in the planning of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) as outlined in their capability development 2055 or CAP55 policy document,” he told parliament on Thursday (Nov 25) during question time.

Mr Hishammuddin had been asked by Jerantut MP Ahmad Nazlan Idris whether the defence ministry was considering grounding the Hawk fighter jets and on the status of procuring replacements for the aircraft.

Bernama news agency reported in December last year that RMAF had planned to procure 36 aircraft (FLIT/ LCA) in phases, depending on the government's approval.