Malaysia to review 5G plans, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday (Dec 5) his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by a previous government, as it was not formulated transparently.

Under the premiership of Muhyiddin Yassin in 2021, Malaysia unveiled a plan for a state-owned agency to own all 5G spectrum, with various carriers using the infrastructure to provide mobile services.

The single-ownership of spectrum raised concerns from the country's major carriers over pricing, transparency and monopoly.

The 5G plans will be evaluated to ensure they strictly followed procedures, Anwar said at a news conference following his first Cabinet meeting.

"It needs to be reviewed because it was not done in a transparent manner," Anwar said, without giving details.

A spokesperson for Muhyiddin was not immediately available for comment. His government has defended the 5G plan, saying it will reduce costs, improve efficiency and accelerate infrastructure development.

The government will also revise and improve the 2023 budget tabled in October, Anwar said. The budget was presented in parliament by the previous government, but was not passed due to the general election.

Anwar also said his government will not roll back certain decisions made by the previous administration, but he did not identify them.