Malaysia ringgit rally: Importers cheer, tourism braces for slowdown, Singaporeans unfazed

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: The Malaysian ringgit’s rally to its highest level against the United States dollar in over a year has been a boon for Malaysian garment maker Chua Hunt.

Chua’s company, D&R Garments Manufacturing, has a factory in Xiamen, China, and the stronger ringgit has made it cheaper to import fabrics, allowing the firm to secure higher-grade materials at better prices.

“This cost improvement has meaningfully offset any headwinds from exports,” said Chua, D&R’s chief executive. “At the strategic level, this reinforces our commitment to quality upgrades and better margins, strengthening our company’s position.”

The company plans to take advantage of the stronger ringgit by accelerating procurement cycles, optimising production scheduling across Malaysia and China to maximise efficiency, and maintaining flexible pricing mechanisms with international clients to protect margins and remain competitive.

“The stronger ringgit is … an opportunity,” Chua said.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru motorcycle dealer Yamaha Star Centre Singdeca Enterprise has seen more customers upgrading their rides and buying motorbikes with more horsepower as a result of higher spending power, said manager Hafiz Norzaman.