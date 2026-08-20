After Rocky’s death, calls grow for new approach to Malaysia’s stray dogs

Kalaivanan said that NGOs are frequently expected to rescue, neuter, foster, rehabilitate and rehome animals, but they could not solve a nationwide population problem by themselves.

This strain is starkly evident in the country's animal shelters that have taken it upon themselves to house the strays to avoid them from being put down.

Kiran Bhatt, president of FurryKids Safehaven - a dog shelter in Seremban - told CNA that the shelter's beginnings stemmed from an urgent rescue effort for 84 dogs that were set to be put to sleep by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall back in 2017.

After negotiations with the local authority, the shelter took in the dogs to prevent them from being killed. Today the number of dogs has grown to about 2,200 in the 6.7 acre shelter, an area roughly the size of four football fields.

“The number of dogs is increasing but the adoption rate is very low. It is not easy to sustain ourselves,” said Kiran, who is also a volunteer.

Kiran is now deeply concerned by the newly announced incentive of RM50 for every adult stray dog and RM25 for every puppy voluntarily surrendered to the Seremban City Council, saying that an incentive attached to the surrender of a stray animal raises serious animal-welfare and accountability concerns.

“How will (the city council) ensure that community dogs are not captured simply for monetary reward? How will ownership or community caregiving be verified? Where will these dogs go? What happens when available shelters reach capacity?” she questioned.

Seremban mayor Masri Baharuddin was reported by Malay-language daily Sinar Harian as saying that the council was open to receiving suggestions, provided that they were well-founded.

“I am open to all views as we work together to find the best solution, but do not merely criticise our efforts like the Malay proverb ‘dogs barking at a hill’ - making noise to no avail.

“It is easy to question what is being done, but resolving the problem is far from easy,” he reportedly said on Aug 14.

Klang resident Syahirul Adli, 40, who was at the court in support of Shah Idham, told CNA that he has also been chased by dogs while on his motorcycle.

He said that while he personally avoids physical contact with dogs, he tolerates them as long as they keep their distance. The real public concern, he added, is the fear of being chased or bitten.

“The number of stray animals in Klang seems to be increasing. There are many cats as well, but people are more afraid of dogs as they are more likely to cause harm,” said Syahirul.