More than 500 Rohingya detainees break out from detention centre in Malaysia, manhunt under way

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 500 Rohingya illegal immigrants have escaped from an immigration detention centre in Malaysia on Wednesday (Apr 20) morning, according to authorities.

Malaysian Immigration Department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement that the breakout involved 528 detainees at the Immigration Department’s Sungai Bakap temporary detention facility in Penang.

The incident happened at 4.30am, he added.

“They broke out by breaking the block’s doors and grill barriers.

“The officers on duty activated the standard operating procedures by contacting the Royal Malaysia Police and related agencies for support,” Mr Khairul Dzaimee said.

The detention facility is located near the state border of Kedah and mainland Penang.

Such facilities typically house illegal immigrants. There have been reports of poor living conditions at these detention centres.