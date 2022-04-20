More than 500 Rohingya detainees break out from detention centre in Malaysia, manhunt under way
KUALA LUMPUR: More than 500 Rohingya illegal immigrants have escaped from an immigration detention centre in Malaysia on Wednesday (Apr 20) morning, according to authorities.
Malaysian Immigration Department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement that the breakout involved 528 detainees at the Immigration Department’s Sungai Bakap temporary detention facility in Penang.
The incident happened at 4.30am, he added.
“They broke out by breaking the block’s doors and grill barriers.
“The officers on duty activated the standard operating procedures by contacting the Royal Malaysia Police and related agencies for support,” Mr Khairul Dzaimee said.
The detention facility is located near the state border of Kedah and mainland Penang.
Such facilities typically house illegal immigrants. There have been reports of poor living conditions at these detention centres.
The manhunt for the escapees was being carried out together with the police, Volunteer Corps (RELA) and members of the public, the Immigration Department chief said.
“Up until 10am this morning, 362 detainees were successfully recaptured, and operations to find the remaining detainees are being carried out,” Mr Khairul Dzaimee added, and appealed to members of the public who had information regarding the escapees’ whereabouts to inform the Immigration Department or the police.
Malaysian English daily the Star reported that the breakout had begun after a protest by the detainees turned into a riot.
Penang police chief Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain was reported as saying that there had been six fatalities among the escaped detainees, comprising two male adults, two female adults, as well as one female and one male child.
They were killed while trying to cross a highway after the breakout, Astro Awani reported.