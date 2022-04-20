Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

More than 500 Rohingya detainees break out from detention centre in Malaysia, manhunt under way
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

More than 500 Rohingya detainees break out from detention centre in Malaysia, manhunt under way

More than 500 Rohingya detainees break out from detention centre in Malaysia, manhunt under way

Over 500 Rohingya detainees have fled a temporary detention centre in northen Malaysia on Apr 20, 2022. (Photo: Royal Malaysia Police via Bernama)

Vincent Tan
Vincent Tan
20 Apr 2022 12:07PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 12:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 500 Rohingya illegal immigrants have escaped from an immigration detention centre in Malaysia on Wednesday (Apr 20) morning, according to authorities. 

Malaysian Immigration Department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement that the breakout involved 528 detainees at the Immigration Department’s Sungai Bakap temporary detention facility in Penang.

The incident happened at 4.30am, he added. 

“They broke out by breaking the block’s doors and grill barriers. 

“The officers on duty activated the standard operating procedures by contacting the Royal Malaysia Police and related agencies for support,” Mr Khairul Dzaimee said. 

The detention facility is located near the state border of Kedah and mainland Penang.  

Such facilities typically house illegal immigrants. There have been reports of poor living conditions at these detention centres.

Related:

The manhunt for the escapees was being carried out together with the police, Volunteer Corps (RELA) and members of the public, the Immigration Department chief said.

“Up until 10am this morning, 362 detainees were successfully recaptured, and operations to find the remaining detainees are being carried out,” Mr Khairul Dzaimee added, and appealed to members of the public who had information regarding the escapees’ whereabouts to inform the Immigration Department or the police. 

Malaysian English daily the Star reported that the breakout had begun after a protest by the detainees turned into a riot. 

Penang police chief Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain was reported as saying that there had been six fatalities among the escaped detainees, comprising two male adults, two female adults, as well as one female and one male child.

They were killed while trying to cross a highway after the breakout, Astro Awani reported. 

Source: CNA/vt(tx)

Related Topics

Malaysia immigration Rohingyas

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us