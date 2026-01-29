Malaysia to penalise foreign-registered vehicle owners who buy subsidised RON95 petrol starting Apr 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Owners of foreign-registered vehicles who buy RON95 petrol in Malaysia could face legal action and a potential fine from Apr 1, as the government strengthens control over the distribution of the subsidised petrol.

Under the new rules, drafted under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, legal action can be taken against both the owner of the foreign-registered vehicle and the fuel station operator, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Armizan Mohd Ali in parliament on Wednesday (Jan 28).

Currently, Malaysia only charges petrol station operators for selling the subsidised fuel to foreign-registered vehicles.

“Through the new regulations that we are drafting, the prohibition will apply not only to sales but also to purchases,” Armizan said, as quoted by local media. “This means that individuals who buy, own or drive foreign-registered vehicles can also be subject to enforcement action.”

The ministry is currently holding engagement sessions with relevant stakeholders, including the road transport department and border agencies, with the new regulations targeted to be finalised and enforced from the start of April, said Armizan.

He added the government would implement measures such as regular inspections at petrol stations to enforce the ban on sales to foreign-registered vehicles and the use of identity card verification mechanisms.

Additional measures include a ban on fuel purchases outside vehicle tanks exceeding 20 litres without a special permit and regular monitoring through logbooks and visit records at petrol stations in border areas.