Malaysia's Rosmah Mansor to visit Singapore for six weeks after court temporarily releases her passport

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, will visit Singapore for six weeks after the Court of Appeal on Tuesday (Mar 21) agreed to temporarily release her passport.

She had earlier applied for the release of her passport to enable her to travel to Singapore to visit her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, one of whom is unwell, according to Bernama.

A three-member panel of judges made the decision after the deputy public prosecutor did not object to her application.

Rosmah's passport was impounded by the court in 2019 after she was charged with corruption. She was previously granted a temporary return of her passport in 2021 while she was on trial for corruption to travel to Singapore to visit her pregnant daughter.