Najib’s wife Rosmah fails to show up in court as she is still in Singapore, ordered to appear next Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has failed to show up in court on Thursday (Dec 2) for a hearing of her bid to nullify her bribery trial and remove the lead prosecutor, local media reported.

The Court of Appeal allowed the proceeding to be adjourned to next Monday, as requested by Rosmah’s lawyer Jagjit Singh who said she has not returned to Malaysia.

Rosmah had earlier applied for her passport to be temporarily released for her to travel to Singapore to be with her daughter Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, who was due to deliver her second child.

While the lead prosecutor, Mr Gopal Sri Ram, urged the court to issue an arrest warrant against Rosmah for breaching a court order, a three-judge panel unanimously decided to give Rosmah a chance and withhold issuing a warrant, according to the New Straits Times.

"We also noted the explanation put forth by the appellant's counsel particularly as to the oversight on the part of the counsel in advising the appellant to appear in court today. We have also noted that the appellant's counsel's submissions that thus far the appellant has never been absent at the High Court proceedings.

"Having considered the above reasons, we are exercising our discretion to withhold issuing a warrant of arrest against the appellant at this juncture and would give an opportunity for the appellant to appear before us as undertaken by the appellant’s counsel,” Judge Hanipah Farikullah was quoted as saying by Bernama.

"Therefore, as agreed by both parties, today's hearing will be adjourned to Dec 6 for continued hearing," she added.

According to the High Court order on Oct 15, Rosmah was supposed to be back from her trip to Singapore by Nov 21 and return her passport to the authorities by Dec 6.