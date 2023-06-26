Malaysia says ready to bring citizens home amid tensions in Russia

In an advisory on Saturday, the Malaysian Embassy in Russia urged all Malaysians, particularly students in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Volgograd to stay vigilant and calm, limit movement outdoors, as well as to avoid crowded areas.

It also advised Malaysians located in Russia to carry personal documents such as their passport at all times and to ensure that travel documents are valid and easily accessible.

Meanwhile, it advised Malaysians who plan to travel to Russia for non-essential purposes against doing so until the situation has improved.

On Sunday, Mr Zambry said that the Malaysian embassy in Russia is in close contact with all 755 registered Malaysians.

According to Bernama, it was reported that Russia had, on Saturday, declared an anti-terrorist operation regime in Moscow and the Moscow region after the chief of the Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to overthrow Russia’s military leadership.

Prigozhin was once a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The brief revolt came to a halt after the rebellious mercenary commander abruptly reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile.

Under the deal announced on Saturday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prigozhin will go to neighbouring Belarus, which has supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Charges against him of mounting an armed rebellion will be dropped.