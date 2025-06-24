‘Extreme, disrespectful’: Sabah student activists face police probe after caricature of PM Anwar set ablaze in anti-graft rally

KOTA KINABALU, Sabah: Students involved in an anti-corruption rally where they burned a caricature of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim are facing a police probe and possible expulsion.

The symbolic burning of the premier has also sparked criticism from a number of politicians from the ruling coalition.

Sabah police chief Jauteh Dikun said on Monday (Jun 23) that the police were investigating the university students purportedly from the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) for allegedly failing to comply with conditions set under the Peaceful Assembly Act during the rally over the weekend, according to local media.

“We have received about six police reports so far and opened three investigation papers. There are about nine offences identified, for example incitement involving the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty), burning in a public space and bringing flammable materials to the gathering,” Jauteh was quoted as saying by local news outlet Malay Mail.

Jauteh said that they have started to call the students in, and have yet to take statements from any of them.

He also said that police would investigate reports from the students that a man, allegedly “dressed to resemble a Special Branch officer” had damaged one of their cars with acid.

He added that the protest in Kota Kinabalu was witnessed by “many tourists” as it was in a public place and had sparked fear, Daily Express reported.

Asked about potential charges the students may face, Jauteh said investigations would proceed under various laws, including the Penal Code and Sedition Act 1948.

“Once completed, we will refer (the investigation paper) to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for the next course of action to be taken,” Jauteh was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).