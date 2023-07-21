In Malaysia’s Sabah state, former students win suit against teacher who was absent for 7 months

KOTA KINABALU, Sabah: Three students in Malaysia’s Sabah state on Tuesday (Jul 18) won a suit against their former English teacher who was absent from teaching their class for seven months in 2017.

According to The Star, the students were each awarded RM50,000 (US$11,000) to be paid by the five defendants.

The defendants are English teacher Mohd Jainal Jamran, Taun Gusi Secondary School then-principal Suid Hanapi, the education director-general, the education minister and the Malaysian government.

The High Court ruled that the defendants breached their statutory duties and violated the former students’ constitutional guarantee to education.

According to the Malay Mail, High Court judge Leonard David Shim said that it was the defendants’ statutory duty to prepare the students for their English language examination.

He said that the principal failed to take any reasonable steps to exercise disciplinary control and supervision over the teacher despite knowing about the latter’s absenteeism.

It is the duty of the principal, the education department and the ministry to see that the English teacher they provide is reasonably competent and is present in class to teach English classes, said Justice Shim.

“There is evidence of negligence and breach of statutory duty by the defendants,” he said.

He also reportedly chided the teacher for leaking the exam questions to the students in order to boost the passing rate of his students and to make up for his absenteeism.

"It amounts to an unprofessional conduct and breach of confidential information which renders the sanctity of the examination meaningless and gives an unfair advantage to some students over others who were not given the leaked examination questions,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.