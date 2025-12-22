Less sugar, same punch? Sabah’s red durians take centre stage in tourism push

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is carving out a name for itself as a regional durian hub, drawing on its rich biodiversity and growing appetite for both cultivated and wild varieties of the so-called “king of fruits”.

In recent years, the East Malaysian state has hosted durian bazaars, festivals and competitions to promote its local harvests.

These events attract growers big and small – from commercial orchard owners to small-scale farmers, spotlighting the region’s distinctive species, many of which cannot be found outside Borneo.