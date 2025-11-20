Sabah election: Incumbent GRS, opponents spar over who failed more and needed saving while holding power

KUALA LUMPUR: A representative of the coalition that leads the Sabah state government has hit back at claims by an opposition member that it is the “most failed” government in the world, dismissing the remarks as self-defeating and misleading.

Armizan Mohd Ali, deputy secretary-general of the incumbent Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, accused Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Bung Moktar Radin of being the “most failed Public Works Minister in the history of mankind” instead.

After the previous Sabah election in 2020, GRS had formed the state government together with PH and BN, but BN left the coalition government in 2023 when some of its members tried and failed to topple GRS chairman and Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor’s leadership in a political crisis known as the Kinabalu Move.

Armizan attributed the GRS administration’s slow start to Bung Moktar’s tenure as Sabah’s Minister of Public Works from 2021 to 2022, when he said critical projects to stabilise water and electricity supply stalled.

“Actually, the GRS government lost the first two years of its administration because we had to endure Bung Moktar as the most failed Public Works Minister in the history of mankind,” Armizan told reporters on Wednesday (Nov 19), as quoted by news portal The Vibes.

“Fate of God dictated that Bung, as the ‘failed minister’, left the state government, allowing many projects to stabilise water and electricity supply to commence in Sabah.”