5 insights from Sabah election results, including implications for Malaysia politics and PM Anwar

“It's very clear that Anwar has to think carefully about a new set of federal-state relationships, specifically for Sabah and Sarawak,” said James Chin, an Asian studies professor at the University of Tasmania.

In neighbouring Sarawak, the exclusively local party-based Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) commands a stranglehold in the state assembly, putting the state government in a position of strength when negotiating with Putrajaya for more rights, including in crucial matters like education autonomy as well as oil and gas revenue.

“Anwar has to tread carefully, because if he reads the wrong signal from the electorate, he's going to create a lot of turbulence in terms of Sabah and Sarawak politics in the federation,” Chin added.

Here are five key takeaways from the outcome of the 17th Sabah state election:

1. WHO TRIUMPHED, WHO FLOPPED?

First, the losers.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) - a PH component party - lost all the constituencies it previously held to Warisan.

“Many Chinese voters shifted their support to Warisan instead of DAP, largely due to the perceived lack of integrity at the federal level and corruption scandals involving political elites in Sabah,” said Arvin Tajari, a senior lecturer from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Sabah.

“These issues damaged PH’s image, especially among Chinese voters.”

DAP, considered popular in several Chinese-majority urban seats, lost all eight seats it contested this time round, despite winning six out of seven at the previous state election in 2020.

Anwar’s own Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) also won only one of the 12 seats it contested this year, down from the two out of seven in 2020.