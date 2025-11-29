Sabah election: Incumbent ruling pact GRS poised to win and form state government with PM Anwar’s PH

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s incumbent ruling coalition Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) looks set to form the next state government after unofficial election results on Saturday (Nov 29) showed it is poised to claim the lion’s share of seats.

As of 11pm on Saturday, GRS has won 29 seats, while its ally Pakatan Harapan (PH) - led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim - clinched one seat through the premier’s own Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), according to unofficial results reported by Malaysian news agency Bernama and local media outlets.

Warisan, a bitter rival of GRS-PH, could have to settle for a berth in the opposition again after a disappointing performance with 23 seats reportedly won despite contesting in all 73 seats.